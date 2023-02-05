Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $167.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.50.

DOV opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

