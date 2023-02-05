dYdX Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00012987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $166.00 million and approximately $204.30 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

