EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $6,045.97 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 67.1% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00419820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017738 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01107214 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,243.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

