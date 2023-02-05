easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 370

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.06) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.56) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 529.92 ($6.54).

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 496.20 ($6.13) on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($9.01). The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at easyJet

easyJet Company Profile

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,964.90). Insiders bought a total of 10,310 shares of company stock worth $4,009,880 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

