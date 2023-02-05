Elastos (ELA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.44 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. Elastos has a market cap of $29.44 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00006279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

