Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $136.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $158.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.8 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Loup Funds LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,046 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

