Elementis (LON:ELM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Elementis Price Performance

ELM stock opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The company has a market capitalization of £748.59 million and a P/E ratio of 335.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.45. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.82).

Insider Activity at Elementis

Elementis Company Profile

In related news, insider Clement Woon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($27,417.56).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

