ELIS 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,234.64 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $31.69 million and $3,234.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1772343 USD and is up 7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,696.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

