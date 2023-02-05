Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Enova International stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Enova International has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $55.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 101.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
