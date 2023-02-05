Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Enova International stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Enova International has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 101.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

