Enzyme Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $24.02 or 0.00104864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $48.96 million and $1.13 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00423168 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.01 or 0.28863320 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00427409 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

