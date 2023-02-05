EOS (EOS) Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004726 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $135.80 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005187 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,081,901,307 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

