Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of EPOKY opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.