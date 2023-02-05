ERC20 One Day Volume Reaches $78.99 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $78.99 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00223446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002821 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00983244 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $43.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.