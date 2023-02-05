Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Insider Activity at Essent Group
In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Essent Group
Essent Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ESNT opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.
Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Essent Group
Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
