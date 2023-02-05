Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

