Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a research report on Thursday.

XTC opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$140.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.90 million. Analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.81%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

