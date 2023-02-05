Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

