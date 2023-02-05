Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.56

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $315.90 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002669 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00424257 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,691.60 or 0.28937634 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00422761 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,259,999 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
