Fei USD (FEI) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $421.44 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99313181 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,010,877.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

