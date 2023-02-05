Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.12-$6.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.82 billion-$5.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.06.

RACE stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.04. 776,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average is $209.92. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

