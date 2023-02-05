FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FINV stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.72 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

About FinVolution Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

