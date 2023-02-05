First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,556 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Price Performance

Shares of FRSG opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Profile

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.