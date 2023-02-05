First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSFG. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.74.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

