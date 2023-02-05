First Western Trust Bank Sells 408 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 74.1% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 39.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

NVDA opened at $211.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

