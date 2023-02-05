First Western Trust Bank Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

