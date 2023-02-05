Flora Growth’s (FLGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Flora Growth Trading Up 2.4 %
Flora Growth stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.
About Flora Growth
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
