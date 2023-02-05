Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 850,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,588 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $36,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

