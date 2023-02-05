Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $20.32 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $171.88 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

