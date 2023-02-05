Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $47.38 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

