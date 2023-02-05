Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $55.96 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $55,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,773 shares of company stock worth $34,505,037. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

