Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $51,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

