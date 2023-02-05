Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

