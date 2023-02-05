Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 22,055 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Pfizer

Get Rating

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

