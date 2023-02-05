Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 9,173 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of CP opened at $79.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

