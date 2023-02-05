Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.96. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 5,521 shares.

FOJCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.63) to €15.20 ($16.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

