Freeway Token (FWT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Freeway Token has a market cap of $42.62 million and approximately $17,530.97 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Freeway Token token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freeway Token Token Profile

Freeway Token’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Freeway Token is medium.com/freewayfi. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io.

Freeway Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes.”

