Fruits (FRTS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.36 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Fruits has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $245,528.50 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fruits has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

