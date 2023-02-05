Function X Price Reaches $0.20 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $81.36 million and $801,954.54 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00425842 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.34 or 0.29045701 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00420553 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
