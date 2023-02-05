G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,154.51

G999 (G999) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,154.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00087862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00062143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024559 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

