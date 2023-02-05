Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Geberit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $491.20.

Geberit stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. Geberit has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

