General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.72.

General Motors stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

