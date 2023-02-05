Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of GNCA opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The company has a market cap of $11,746.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

