GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $386.70 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00424825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.75 or 0.28976334 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00420492 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

