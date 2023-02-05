Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.22 on Friday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

