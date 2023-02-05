GG TOKEN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $146.04 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $146.04 million and $29,088.38 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00424508 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.13 or 0.28954734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00426605 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.10814884 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $241,964.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

