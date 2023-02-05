GG TOKEN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,448.79 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $140.63 million and approximately $19,448.79 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00424825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.75 or 0.28976334 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00420492 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.10814884 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $241,964.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

