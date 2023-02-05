GG TOKEN Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $135.17 million and approximately $32,826.46 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.10814884 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $241,964.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

