Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

