Gode Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $312,161.85 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $312,161.85 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00424819 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,627.41 or 0.28975939 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00425890 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

