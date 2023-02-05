GogolCoin (GOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $67.90 Million

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One GogolCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. GogolCoin has a market cap of $67.90 million and approximately $77,224.17 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin was first traded on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

