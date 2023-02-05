Goldfinch (GFI) Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $26.99 million and approximately $319,595.04 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,614,038 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

